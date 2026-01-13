KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has confirmed that he will meet the party’s Youth chief, Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, later this afternoon.

“He will meet me this afternoon. I do not know what his decision will be (regarding his position in the party and the government),” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, to reporters after the closing ceremony of Multaqa Ilmuwan Islam Malaysia here today.

Dr Muhamad Akmal was reported yesterday as saying that he would abide by the decision made by Ahmad Zahid and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh regarding the positions he currently holds.

Dr Muhamad Akmal is also the Merlimau state assemblyman and the Melaka Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman.

The media had previously reported that Dr Muhamad Akmal hinted at stepping down from the positions he currently holds after his calls for Umno to withdraw from the Unity Government drew a negative response from Ahmad Zahid. — Bernama