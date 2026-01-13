KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia has made an early exit from the 2026 India Open after losing his first round match at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex today.

The 2024 Olympic Games bronze medallist seemed to be trying to find his rhythm during his three-game loss against Rasmus Gemke of Denmark.

Lee’s performance was uneven in the first game, which he lost 13-21, but managed to rally to a 21-18 win in the second, but failed to maintain the momentum to lose 18-21 in the decider.

This is his second first-round exit this season, following his early exit from the Malaysia Open last week.

Lee is trying to make a comeback after withdrawing in the first round of the 2025 China Masters in September last year due to injury. — Bernama