KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended his prayers and well-wishes to the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he had received news that the Sultan is scheduled to undergo medical treatment soon.

“I pray that His Majesty is granted lasting good health and remains under the protection and grace of Allah SWT.

“May His Majesty continue to rule the Nation of Brunei Darussalam with wisdom and sound judgment,” he said.

According to a statement from the Brunei Prime Minister’s Office yesterday, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is scheduled to undergo a right knee replacement surgery on Jan 18. — Bernama