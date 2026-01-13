KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — AirAsia X will be renamed AirAsia and listed as a newly quoted stock on January 19, said Capital A Bhd chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

Fernandes, in a LinkedIn post today, said that on the same day, Capital A will submit its application to be uplifted from PN17 status, with the final court hearing scheduled for January 21.

“AirAsia will be one airline group and one brand. We will consolidate AirAsia X and AirAsia as one airline group with global ambitions. With our very exciting hub in Bahrain, we will build a low cost version in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar and cover all continents,” he said.

Fernandes also revealed that the company is finalising its aircraft order, which will reduce costs and increase margin through better fleet planning.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Capital A said that with restructuring nearing completion, the group will step up engagement with analysts and investors. “The group plans to embark on a series of domestic and international investor roadshows in the coming months to articulate its post-restructuring vision centred around five core businesses — maintenance, repair and overhaul, logistics, online travel agency, food and beverage, and branding.”

In addition, Capital A plans to host an Investor Day after the close of the fourth quarter once there is full visibility on 2025 performance, based on unaudited results, to give deeper insight into the group’s business segments, financial priorities, and long-term value-creation plans. — Bernama