KUCHING, Jan 13 — AirBorneo will begin operating fully under its own MY flight codes from Jan 14, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said that flights previously operating under MH flight codes, or MH3000 series, will be reflected under MY flight codes, or MY3000 series, following the state-owned airline’s planned transition to its own Departure Control System (DCS).

Lee said this after receiving an operational briefing from AirBorneo’s chief executive officer Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin, who led his senior management team in a courtesy call on Tuesday.

During the visit, they outlined preparations for the DCS migration from the former MASwings system to AirBorneo’s own, including coordination with airport operators and relevant stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted flight operations.

Lee said the ministry noted and welcomed the assurance that the system cutover scheduled for Jan 14 would be carried out seamlessly without disrupting flight schedules, bookings, or passenger services.

“I have been briefed that all systems will remain fully operational throughout the transition, and that passengers travelling during this period will not experience any changes to their itineraries.

“The DCS cutover will be implemented simultaneously across all 21 airports in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan served by AirBorneo, with airport check-in counters continuing to operate as usual,” he said.

Moreover, passengers may observe updated flight information displays and signage reflecting the AirBorneo branding and MY flight numbers.

Lee also welcomed Megat Ardian in his role as AirBorneo chief executive officer, and expressed confidence in the airline’s leadership as it moves into its next operational phase.

“The ministry looks forward to working closely with AirBorneo’s management to ensure operational stability, service reliability and a smooth passenger experience, while strengthening regional connectivity,” he added. — The Borneo Post