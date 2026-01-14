KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Months after her daughter was killed in a school stabbing, Wong Lee Ping is faced by the emptiness left behind by the absence of routines that were once part of her child’s everyday life.

Today marks exactly three months since Yap Shing Xuen, 16, died in a stabbing incident at her school in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya.

“These past three months have been the most painful time in our lives.

“The grief is overwhelming, it’s hard to put into words. Without her voice and laughter, our home feels so empty,” Wong told Malay Mail.

For Wong, moving on does not mean forgetting, but learning to live with the pain of losing her daughter and finding the courage to return to a family routine.

“We still try to have family time on weekends, but her absence is always felt.

“Special days like birthdays or the Winter Solstice, which used to be warm and joyful, now only bring sorrow and longing. We still need time to heal,” she said.

Wong Lee Ping says she is still coming to terms with her daughter’s absence. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Yap’s brutal death sent shock waves across the country, raising concerns over student safety in places once regarded as secure.

For Wong, what little comfort there is comes from recalling her daughter’s smile, watching old family videos of happier days and the constant love and prayers of friends, family and even strangers.

Wong also said the family lights incense and speaks to Yap’s spirit every day while offering her favourite snacks and fruits — little rituals that bring comfort to them.

The apple of my eye

Among Wong’s fondest memories are the times her daughter used to sing around the house or quietly slip into her room to give her a hug, and even accompany her on work trips, always eager to help out.

“She managed her time well and was active in many things without falling behind in her studies.”

To Wong, Yap was everything a mother could ask for in a child.

“She was a ray of sunshine, cheerful, kind, polite and always smiling.

“She brought happiness to everyone around her. Everyone loved her,” she said.

According to Wong, her daughter also enjoyed sports such as volleyball, badminton and swimming, loved singing and decorating her room, spent time playing with her younger cousins and often made handmade gifts for the family.

“For birthdays, she would save up and surprise us with cakes and presents. She was truly a caring and thoughtful child,” she said.

Holiday snapshots of Yap Shing Xuen and her mother Wong Lee Ping during a family trip in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam in 2024 and Langkawi, Kedah in 2022. — Pictures courtesy of Wong Lee Ping

A daughter remembered

Wong hopes that Yap’s story will act as a wake-up call to society — that no child should ever suffer what her daughter went through.

“Honour her by spreading kindness, protecting children and fighting for justice,” she said.

She also added that she hopes society will pay greater attention to children’s emotional health, as many today grow up lacking love and understanding, leading to lasting emotional wounds.

“Spend more time with your children by truly listening to them, not just about their studies, but how they feel inside.

“Emotional support is just as important as academic support, if not more,” she said.

Wong urged school authorities and the state to review and reinforce current systems to safeguard children, stressing that action should not come only after tragedies strike.

This includes re-examining the existing legal system on how serious crimes committed by minors are handled, with Wong stressing that age should not be used as an excuse for leniency in severe cases.

“Every child deserves a happy and safe childhood,” she said.