Celcom, MRCB collaborate to bring 5G connectivity to new development

Representatives from the Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) and Celcom Axiata Berhad at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two organisations. — Picture courtesy of MRCB

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The new PJ Sentral Garden City project may soon have 5G connectivity as the result of a collaboration between developer Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) and Celcom Axiata Berhad.

The collaboration was marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two organisations today.

Alongside 5G connectivity for PJ Sentral Garden City, Celcom will also provide Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure and fibre deployment as part of its building solutions.

It will see high-speed 5G connectivity potentially deployed for the development project in terms of indoor coverage, Wi-Fi 6 at common areas and business fibre to all office units.

Smart parking management, smart utilities metering and smart lighting for common areas, connected surveillance, visitor monitoring and more are also being considered as part of the collaboration.

MRCB group managing director Imran Salim said the collaboration was part of its belief in the importance of bringing together different skill sets of players from different industries, which not only enhance MRCB’s own developments but also add value to its customers.

“This collaboration with Celcom will ensure that our upcoming projects in PJ Sentral Garden City are designed as technology driven, future ready developments equipped with ultra-modern architecture and facilities,” he said.

Celcom chief executive officer Idham Nawawi said the partnership with MRCB will become a boost to continuously inspire Malaysia with Celcom’s distinctive products and services.

“The affiliation with MRCB exhibits our progressive journey in advancing societies through technological capacities, and in line with our ambition to become a prominent Internet of things solution provider in the country and as an enabler to large-scale smart city ICT infrastructure,” he said.