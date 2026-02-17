KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to hit several states until noon today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a weather warning issued at 9am today, MetMalaysia announced that among the states affected is Perak, namely in Manjung, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak.

On the east coast, the affected areas include Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu; Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; and Gua Musang in Kelantan.

Similar weather is also expected in Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang and Kuala Langat in Selangor; Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin in Negeri Sembilan, and the entire state of Melaka.

In Johor, the areas predicted to be affected are Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Mersing and Pontian. — Bernama