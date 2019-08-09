TH Plantations’ CFO served with show-cause letter

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — TH Plantations Bhd’s (THP) chief financial officer (CFO), Mohamed Azman Shah Ishak has been served with a show-cause letter in relation to the findings arising from a recent forensic audit conducted by the company.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, THP said its assistant general manager of finance, Marliyana Omar, and senior manager of finance, Hamidah Hassan, will be assuming Mohamed Azman’ responsibilities and functions on an interim basis.

“The CFO is required to provide a written reply to the show-cause letter within 14 days from today. He is suspended from office until further notice,” it said. — Bernama