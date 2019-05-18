FamilyMart receives halal certificate

FamilyMart Co’s President Takashi Sawada poses for a photo in front of a FamilyMart convenience store after an interview with Reuters in Tokyo July 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Some 108 FamilyMart branded ready-to-eat food products are now registered halal, as the Japan-based convenience store’s dedicated central kitchen operator QL Kitchen Sdn Bhd, secured the halal certification from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) two days ago.

In a statement today, the company said this provides added levels of confidence to Muslim customers to purchase ready-to-eat meals such as onigiri, bento, sandwich and bakery items, as well as soft-serve ice cream at the store.

The list will be expanded as FamilyMart continues to develop new food and beverage products for consumers as part of its convenience store concept.

The halal certification coincides with FamilyMart Malaysia’s 100th store opening on Jonker Street, Melaka. This marks the first store to open in the state, and the ninth outside the Klang Valley.

The eight other outlets outside the Klang Valley are located in Johor.

QL Resources holds the area franchise agreement for the FamilyMart convenience stores in Malaysia through Maxincome Resources. — Bernama