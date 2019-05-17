Guan Eng: Malaysia's encouraging Q1 growth will boost investor confidence

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during the launch of the Property Market Report 2018 in Kajang April 30, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The encouraging performance of Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2019 (Q119) provides positive impetus for the country’s future growth, as well as strengthening investors confidence in Malaysia’s economy, says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Describing the Q1 performance as “impressive and beyond expectations,” Lim said the result had surpassed forecasts by many international and local fund managers who had expected growth at merely 4.3 per cent and below.

“We hope everybody will now have faith (in the country’s economy) just like foreign investors do and apparently they are not swayed by (any) reports that may be less positive, as they have been investing more (in the quarter) compared with past quarters,” he said.

Lim was speaking to reporters after launching Securities Commission Malaysia Fintech Roundtable 2019 here today.

Yesterday, Bank Negara Malaysia announced Malaysia’s economy grew by 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 (1Q 2019) with private sector activity remained the key growth driver.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the GDP grew by 1.1 per cent.

In another development, Lim said an incentive for crowdfunding and peer-to-peer initiative for the micro, small and medium enterprises (micro-SMEs) would be introduced in the 2020 Budget.

He added the initiative, which was discussed during the closed-door roundtable, would provide financing alternative, as well as a lower cost to financing for the micro-SMEs. — Bernama