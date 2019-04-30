Perak manufacturing industry urged to adopt green technology

Perak Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said April 30, 2019 the government had provided incentives to encourage the development of green technology industries in the form of investment tax allowance for purchases of green technology assets and income tax exemptions for the provision of green technology services. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LUMUT, April 30 (Bernama) — Perak manufacturers are urged to develop more products using green technology which is more economical and environmentally friendly, said Perak Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin.

He said the use of green technology would be able to minimise environmental pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, thus improving the people’s health and preserve the natural environment.

“The use of green technology will not only help the environment, but will also provide more savings for products developed using the technology.

“Industry players can apply for incentives from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority if they want to carry out green technology projects and services,” he told reporters after officiating the “Briefing and Networking Session on Green Technology Incentives and Facilitation” at the Lumut Maritime Terminal Sdn Bhd here today.

Mohammad Nizar said the government had provided several incentives to encourage the development of green technology industries in the form of investment tax allowance for purchases of green technology assets and income tax exemptions for the provision of green technology services.

“We want them to implement green technology as an alternative energy source which can give a lot of benefits in the long run,” he added. — Bernama