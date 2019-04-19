Petronas Dagangan upgrades over 1,000 petrol stations to enable more digital innovations

Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) is upgrading over 1,000 Petronas stations nationwide with the next generation network infrastructure. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) is upgrading over 1,000 Petronas stations nationwide with the next generation network infrastructure.

The upgrade will be carried out by Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) through its enterprise and public sector business solutions arm, TM ONE.

“The nationwide upgrade is necessary as the new technology will allow PDB the capacity and support to introduce more digital-based innovations for our customers, such as the Setel application (app),” said managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin in a statement here today.

The company said the Setel mobile app is South-east Asia’s first e-payment app of its kind which allows users to purchase fuel directly from the comfort of their vehicles.

It said with the network upgrade, PDB’s network of stations will be able to accept more digital-based functions that will change the way customers interact within the stations.

Other possible enhancements at the stations include self-service kiosk, gamification, enhanced payment system, integrated mobile services and unique personalised offerings.

Commenting on the collaboration, TM ONE executive vice president, Azizi A. Hadi said: “As an enabler of Malaysia’s Digital Nation aspirations, TM through TM ONE is committed to playing our strategic role in building a more digital business and government through Digital Solutions and Connectivity.”

The collaboration follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Petroliam Nasional Bhd and TM in April 2018, where both companies have committed to increasing their respective operational excellence and enhance customer experience, leveraging on each other’s strengths and shared values. — Bernama