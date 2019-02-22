New SPNB chairman appointed

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) secretary-general, Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek, has been appointed Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB) chairman, effective January 31.

According to a SPNB statement, Mohammad has a Master’s in Statistics and Bachelor’s in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota in the United States, and has been KPKT secretary-general since 2015.

In addition, National Housing Department director-general, KN Jayaselan, has been appointed SPNB board director, effective February 8.— Bernama