KOTA KINABALU, May 6 — Six United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) members have been suspended with immediate effect amid an escalating internal party dispute.

Party president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia said those suspended are deputy president I Datuk Ibrahim Linggam, Ahmad Kanajaan, Hussin Ibnu Hassan, Mohammad Hafeiz Hussin, Sazali Justi and Sallehudin Kasau.

He said the action was taken under Clause 49.10 of the party constitution, which grants the president authority to suspend members deemed to be affecting party stability.

“The move is important to prevent the party from becoming chaotic and to ensure that the investigation process can be carried out in an orderly manner,” he told a press conference.

Pandikar said the suspension is temporary, pending investigation by the Central Disciplinary Board into alleged breaches of discipline and the party constitution. Those involved will be called to provide explanations.

In a related development, several individuals appointed as Supreme Council members for the 2025–2028 term have also been removed.

They are Datu Abdul Lalih Abah, Dr Masjidin Datu Moksan, Dayang Norasiken Nonoi, Jamri Sabu, Rusulan Rahaban and Datuk Edmund J. Doudilim.

Pandikar said the removals were made in accordance with provisions allowing the president to appoint and terminate positions within the party’s leadership structure.

“The decision to remove the appointments was made following the actions of those who were allegedly not in agreement and affected the stability of the party at a time when the internal crisis was at its peak.

“All office-bearers have the responsibility to maintain the unity of the party and not act to cause division.

“This action was taken to ensure that the party remains stable and is not influenced by actions that could weaken the organisation,” he said.

He added that the Supreme Council will be reorganised to ensure the party leadership continues to function effectively, with further action to be determined after a full report from the disciplinary board.

The development follows a public rift within Usno after a majority of Supreme Council members openly rejected Pandikar’s decision to withdraw the party from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), describing it as unilateral and rushed.

At a press conference on Monday, Ibrahim, along with deputy presidents, vice-presidents and most Supreme Council members, voiced opposition to the move, saying it did not reflect the collective stance of the party leadership.

Ibrahim said the decision had been made hastily and without consensus, warning that it disregarded the interests of party members.

Meanwhile, Pandikar denied the decision was rushed, saying it was made in accordance with the party constitution.

He urged members to use internal channels to express their views instead of issuing public statements that could affect the party’s image.

“Three opportunities have been given through meetings, but some chose not to attend and then made statements outside.

“The firm action is necessary to ensure that the party does not continue to face instability that could affect its position in the state’s political landscape,” he said. — The Borneo Post