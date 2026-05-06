MIRI, May 6 — Construction of two school projects previously categorised as ‘sick projects’ – SK Sayed Othman and SMK Tudan – is expected to be fully completed by June this year.

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man said SK Sayed Othman, which involves building and upgrading works, has reached 89 per cent completion, while SMK Tudan is now 99 per cent complete.

Chiew, who is also Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, said he was briefed on the progress of both projects during a site visit on Tuesday.

“I understand how important SK Sayed Othman is in meeting the educational needs of Miri’s growing student population,” he said in a statement, adding that prolonged delays in construction projects had affected schools in the area, particularly due to overcrowding.

Chiew said he has been consistently following up on the development of the projects to ensure they progress as planned.

Upon completion, he said SK Sayed Othman will be equipped with eight classrooms, an administration block, a science room, as well as other facilities, furniture and equipment in line with current schooling standards.

As for SMK Tudan, Chiew said the school will have 36 classrooms, new laboratories and workshops, a canteen, a multipurpose hall, a surau and other facilities.

“Once completed, this will also help to mitigate issues of overcrowding in nearby schools,” he said.

Also present were Miri District Education Office (PPD Miri) officer Jumari Hashim and PPD Miri Planning Sector officer Awang Ali Awang Ahmad. — The Borneo Post