MELAKA, May 6 — Melaka police have reportedly uncovered two alleged concealment of birth cases this year, including one in which a teenage couple allegedly tried to terminate a five-month pregnancy using medication.

According to the New Straits Times, Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the case involving a 17-year-old girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend came to light after a medical officer at Hospital Melaka lodged a report on April 25.

The girl had reportedly been admitted with severe bleeding and pregnancy-related complications.

Police investigations found that the couple had allegedly planned to terminate the pregnancy using pills.

“Following the incident, the male suspect allegedly took the foetus from the teenager’s home with the intention of burying it behind his house,” Dzulkhairi was quoted as saying.

However, the foetus was first kept in a car at the suspect’s residence.

The 18-year-old was arrested at 11.40pm the same day, while the girl was detained after being discharged from hospital.

In a separate case, The Star reported that Melaka police also investigated an incident involving a young woman who allegedly gave birth alone in August last year before the baby was handed to her lover.

The baby was later believed to have died and was buried in front of an unoccupied house in Kelemak, Alor Gajah, where police recovered skeletal remains believed to be those of the infant.

Five individuals, aged between 16 and 40, were arrested in connection with the case and later released on police bail.

Police said the male suspect in the Hospital Melaka case is expected to be charged under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of a body, while the 17-year-old girl will face a charge under Section 315 for causing the death of a newborn baby.

All suspects in both cases are expected to be charged at the Ayer Keroh court on Friday.