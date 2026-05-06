IPOH, May 6 — Police have arrested a local man suspected of stealing cables belonging to Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) along the railway track at Kilometre 181.9 near Jalan Tun Perak Monday.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said the arrest at 4.30 pm was carried out by KTMB auxiliary police together with personnel from the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD) during a patrol.

“The suspect acted aggressively and attempted to flee, but was successfully apprehended. Police also seized a plastic bag containing three rolls of cable believed to belong to KTMB.

“A urine test on the suspect returned positive for methamphetamine and checks revealed he has seven criminal records and 15 drug-related records,” he said in a statement today.

He said the 39-year-old suspect had been remanded for three days to assist investigations under Section 66 of the Railways Act 1991. — Bernama