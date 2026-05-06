KOTA KINABALU, May 6 — The Sandakan District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) has declared the end of the fire disaster in the district yesterday.

In a statement, Sandakan JPBD chairman Datuk Walter Kenson said the operation was concluded this evening.

“Based on reports and field information received from agencies under JPBD, it is hereby declared that the disaster situation is now over,” he said.

On May 2, all eight temporary relief centres, housing victims of the Kampung Bahagia fire, were fully closed.

On April 19, about 1,000 houses at the floating village were destroyed in the fire, leaving thousands of residents affected. — Bernama