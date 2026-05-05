KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A draft amendment to the 1966 Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) Act is set to be tabled before the Cabinet within three weeks, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the timeline is significantly earlier than the previously requested three-month period, as the draft has already been completed and is now awaiting Cabinet approval before being presented to Parliament, according to Harian Metro.

“I was challenged to present it to the Cabinet within three months. With the support and backing of MARA and senior officials, I will present the new MARA Act within three weeks from today.

“I am not being boastful, don’t tell the prime minister. The MARA Act is ready to be tabled. We are post-independence children, and when responsibility is given, with the prayers of the Gen MARA community, we will prove that MARA will be even more excellent in the next 40 years,” he said.

He was speaking as the special guest at the Kami Gen MARA assembly at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) today.

Also present was MARA chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had instructed that the draft amendment be submitted to him within three months.

Anwar said the amendment aligns with seven thrusts under the 40-Year MARA Vision, aimed at strengthening the agency as a key driver of more inclusive, competitive and globally-oriented Bumiputera economic development.

Zahid added that the amendment will focus on governance in management, investment, education ecosystems, and efforts to produce more entrepreneurs while embracing new technologies for future generations.

He said the new law is designed with a long-term outlook, including preparations for the next 40 years and even up to MARA’s centenary in 2066.

He also agreed with a proposal to establish a MARA hospital to expand opportunities for MARA talent in the healthcare sector.