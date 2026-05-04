SEPANG, May 4 — Ten Malaysians involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 (GSF) humanitarian mission, who were previously held by Israeli forces in international waters, are now in stable health in Istanbul and are expected to take part in a reorganised second wave of the mission.

Sumud Nusantara Command Center (SNCC) director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said all of them underwent medical checks upon arrival in Turkiye and were confirmed to have no serious injuries, despite reports they were unlawfully abducted at midnight while sailing towards Gaza.

“So far, we can confirm they are stable, remain in high spirits and have chosen not to return to Malaysia as the mission will continue. Assignments will be given from time to time,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the mission organisers are assessing the next steps, including combining flotilla assets from Greece and Turkiye to resume the voyage soon.

Sani Araby also revealed that of the 21 vessels detained on April 31, three have been successfully towed by the Open Arms vessel from Barcelona, after being found in severely damaged condition.

“One vessel, Goleta, has been confirmed sunk and is believed to have been sabotaged, while 17 others remain at sea and efforts are underway to tow them,” he said.

Sani Araby said that the mission is restructuring its logistical assets, including vessels, to redeploy activists currently in Turkiye.

“With 17 vessels still adrift and some damaged due to suspected sabotage, this is not an easy task. However, we have prepared for various contingencies since the mission began from Barcelona,” he noted.

Meanwhile, he said that of the 175 individuals detained in the incident, some were reportedly assaulted and abused, with 31 requiring hospital treatment.

“The SNCC condemns the mistreatment of two key GSF activists, Saif Abukeshek and Thiago Ávila, who were detained for more than 96 hours at Shikma Prison in Ashkelon.

“Both of them deserve a fair trial and should be released immediately without conditions,” he stressed.

Sani Araby also announced the launch of a seven-day countdown campaign as part of the second wave of #BreakTheSilent and #BreakTheSiege, calling for a united global push to intensify efforts towards the liberation of Gaza.

“During this period, we will step up our efforts and may announce the next voyage at any time,” he said.

He added that the mission has received international backing, including from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations (UN).

SNCC also urged Malaysians to continue voicing support for Palestine through various platforms, including social media, while ensuring information shared is based on credible and authoritative sources.

The public was further encouraged to perform special prayers, including solat hajat and Qunut Nazilah, as a sign of solidarity with the humanitarian mission. — Bernama