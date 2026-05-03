JERTIH, May 3 — An elderly woman was killed when the van she was in skidded and crashed into a tree in Kampung Anak Ikan here at 1.50 am today.

Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Rozaime Ab Rahman said Munah Awang, 76, died while being treated at the Besut Hospital’s emergency unity at 4.30 am.

“The victim was aboard a Toyota Hiace van with 10 other people, aged 12 to 60, and were on their way from Perak to Kampung Alor Serdang, Setiu.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the van driver, a man, lost control of the van, which was headed from the direction of Kota Bharu, Kelantan to Kuala Terengganu, and skidded off the road and hit a tree,” he said in a statement today.

Several other passengers who had minor injuries were also sent to Besut Hospital for treatment, he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama