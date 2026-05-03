BACHOK, May 3 — The government will continue to monitor suspicious offers related to badal haji services, particularly at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and on social media platforms.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said the monitoring is being carried out continuously to ensure Malaysians do not fall victim to scams, especially at the last minute ahead of the Haj season.

“To date, no complaints have been received regarding badal haji fraud. Nevertheless, Tabung Haji has deployed personnel to monitor activities on social media as well as at KLIA.

“I advise Malaysians, particularly Muslims, to always refer to the relevant authorities to verify any offers or information and avoid potential losses,” he told reporters after officiating a Bakery and Pastry Business Empowerment Programme in Kampung Telong here today. Also present was Tabung Haji group managing director and chief executive officer Mustakim Mohamad.

Zulkifli noted that the cost of performing the Haj is high, and unrealistic offers may not fulfil the required pillars and obligations of the pilgrimage.

Earlier, Malaysian consul-general in Jeddah Tengku Mohd Dzaraif Raja Abdul Kadir also cautioned Malaysians against dubious badal haji services, particularly those offered at unusually low prices compared to actual costs.

Meanwhile, 30 women from the Kelantan Rehabilitation Centre for Persons with Disabilities took part in the programme to improve their skills and generate income by producing and selling their products. — Bernama