KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Ten Malaysian delegates from the Sumud Nusantara Command Center (SNCC), who were detained in international waters near the Greek island of Crete on Thursday, have been released at the port of Lerapetra in Crete.

SNCC director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said the ten were among 175 humanitarian activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) transported to Heraklion Airport in buses provided by the Greek authorities.

He also noted that SNCC has been informed that the Turkish government has provided a 160-seat aircraft to repatriate 20 of its own citizens, while also offering seats to any GSF activists who wish to join the flight.

“The flight is expected to depart from Heraklion Airport at 10.15 pm and arrive at Istanbul International Airport at 11.45 pm, both in Malaysian time,” he told a press conference here last night.

He confirmed that the ten released Malaysian activists have accepted the offer and will fly to Istanbul.

Sani Araby said that SNCC received reports that activists faced provocation and physical attacks during their detention. They were also forced into uncomfortable conditions, leading to violent incidents that resulted in injuries to several participants.

He added that two members of GSF’s main steering committee, Saif Abukeshek and Thiago Avila, remain in Israeli custody, believed to be an attempt to threaten and cripple the mission.

Sani Araby said SNCC has been in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate travel arrangements for the Malaysian activists from Greece to Istanbul.

“Three SNCC representatives are already in Istanbul for management and assessment,” he said.

He further noted that the decision on whether the ten Malaysian activists will continue their mission or return home depends on their health status and the current consensus between SNCC and GSF.

Meanwhile, he said that SNCC urges Malaysians and the international community to keep up the pressure and demand the release of Thiago and Saif.

He also called on Malaysians to continue raising their voices in support of a free Gaza and Palestine, to perform special prayers (Solat Hajat and Qunut Nazilah), and to step up the dissemination of verified information and advocacy efforts both at home and abroad.

The GSF 2.0 mission is an international maritime coalition and global mobilisation movement committed to breaking the blockade on Gaza, in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region. — Bernama