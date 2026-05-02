PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) today refuted claims that a purported Malayan Tiger was spotted in a weak and sickly condition at Tennoji Zoo in Osaka, Japan, as seen in a viral video circulating on social media.

In a statement issued today, Perhilitan clarified that the animal in the video is an Amur Tiger (Panthera tigris altaica), not a Malayan Tiger (Panthera tigris jacksoni). In fact, no Malayan Tigers exist at the said zoo.

“The video shows a tiger that has been falsely identified as a Malayan Tiger in a thin and unhealthy state at Tennoji Zoo in Osaka, Japan.

“This has sparked public concern and negative reactions, particularly regarding wildlife welfare and the perceived image of Malayan Tiger conservation,” the statement read.

Perhilitan also clarified that the Amur Tiger does not belong to the department or the Government of Malaysia.

The department added that the spread of this misinformation has caused public confusion and damaged public perception of Malaysia’s conservation efforts for its endangered wildlife.

In light of this, Perhilitan reminded the public to be responsible by verifying facts before sharing any information, particularly on social media.

“The dissemination of inaccurate or unverified information can create confusion, trigger negative perceptions and undermine wildlife conservation efforts at both the national and international levels.

“The public is also encouraged to refer to official government sources or authorised bodies for accurate and reliable information, and to avoid making baseless speculations,” the department said.

Perhilitan remains fully committed to preserving the nation’s wildlife and will continue working with stakeholders at home and abroad to ensure the welfare of endangered species, including the Malayan Tiger. — Bernama