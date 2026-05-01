KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in 12 states, as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, until 9pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the warning covers the entire states of Perlis, Penang, Perak, Selangor and Melaka.

Similar weather conditions are expected to hit Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu), as well as Kelantan (Jeli, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang).

In Pahang, the forecast involves Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh and Maran.

Over in Negeri Sembilan, the affected areas are Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau, while in Johor, it is Tangkak, Muar and Batu Pahat.

For Sarawak, the warning has been issued for Kuching, Samarahan (Samarahan and Asajaya), Sarikei (Julau and Meradong), Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song), Bintulu (Tatau), Miri and Limbang. Meanwhile, in Sabah, the warning applies to the Interior (Nabawan). — Bernama