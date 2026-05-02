PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — Police arrested two foreign men early yesterday morning, suspected of being involved in begging activities at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal.

KLIA Police Chief ACP M. Ravi said the suspects, aged 28 and 45, are believed to be the individuals shown in a viral social media video of begging at the terminal.

He said investigations found that the suspects are from Tajikistan and Palestine, and both failed to show valid passports or travel documents.

“The suspects’ modus operandi was to approach visitors at the airport to ask for money by eliciting sympathy,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for staying in Malaysia without a valid pass or permit.

The section provides for a fine of up to RM10,000, or a maximum jail term of five years, or both, and liability to not more than six strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Ravi advised the public, especially airport users, to be careful when approached by strangers to avoid becoming victims of scams. — Bernama