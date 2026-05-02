KUCHING, May 2 — The debate over the Rain Rave Water Music Festival 2026 should not be reduced to extreme positions and must instead be approached rationally, balancing values, freedom and economic considerations, according to Johor DAP vice-chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Sheikh Umar said Malaysia’s position as a Muslim-majority country with a diverse society requires policy discussions to be handled in a measured manner rather than emotionally.

He said the issue should not be viewed through a “black-and-white” lens of either total prohibition or complete freedom.

“Instead, we need to look at how any policy or activity impacts the overall well-being of society,” he said.

Sheikh Umar stressed that safeguarding religious values remains important, adding that concerns raised by the Muslim community over public morality and conduct in public spaces should be respected.

However, he said Malaysia is also part of a global ecosystem in tourism, economy and culture, and events such as the Rain Rave Water Music Festival 2026 should be considered within the context of a competitive tourism economy.

He said such events have the potential to attract international tourists, boost the hospitality and services sectors, and create economic opportunities for locals.

“Denying all of this entirely is also not a realistic approach in today’s world,” he said.

At the same time, he said moral and dignified living is a universal value shared across faiths, and that freedom must come with responsibility.

He added that the way forward is not outright bans or unrestricted freedom, but managed freedom guided by clear values.

Among the principles he outlined were freedom with responsibility, clear and structured regulatory space, consistent enforcement of rules, and education that helps society make informed choices rather than relying solely on enforcement.

Sheikh Umar also said Malaysia must mature in its understanding of majority rule and minority rights, stressing that while the majority shapes national direction, minority rights must still be protected.

He said Malaysia should not be forced to choose between being a principled nation and an economically competitive one, but instead must strive to be both — stable, moderate and globally trusted.

“Malaysia must continue moving forward as a nation grounded in values, but not afraid of progress,” he said.