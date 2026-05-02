KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm warning covering the Klang Valley and several other states, with heavy rain and strong winds expected until 6pm today.

Affected areas include Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya, as well as multiple regions across Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak.

Other states under the alert include Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor, covering several districts in each state.

In East Malaysia, the warning also extends to parts of Sarawak including Kuching, Samarahan, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri, as well as multiple divisions in Sabah including Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran.

The alert also covers Labuan, with thunderstorms expected across all listed areas.

The MetMalaysia said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected or occurring in areas where rainfall exceeds 20mm per hour and may last more than an hour.

It added that thunderstorm warnings are short-term advisories valid for up to six hours per issuance.