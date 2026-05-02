KOTA BHARU, May 2 — Kolej Poly-Tech Mara Sdn Bhd (KPTMSB) has expressed sorrow over the death of its 19-year-old student from its campus here who was found in Ketereh, Kelantan with multiple stab wounds yesterday.

The institution conveyed its condolences to the family of the victim, Nurfisya Zulkifly from Kuala Kangsar, Perak, who returned to campus a week ago for the new semester.

“KPTMSB is also providing assistance and full support to the victim’s family to help them through this difficult time,” it said in a statement on Facebook this afternoon.

The college said it is fully cooperating with the police amid the murder investigations.

Nurfisya Zulkifly was discovered dead by the roadside near a paddy field in Kampung Simah in Ketereh with 61 stab wounds on May 1, 2026, Kelantan police said.

She was buried in her hometown cemetery at 5.30am today.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, as well as whipping upon conviction.

Four people are being questioned as suspects.

Two of them are teen boys, one whom police believe to be the victim’s boyfriend and the main perpetrator while the other is said to be the victim’s friend.

The other suspects are the alleged boyfriend’s parents.