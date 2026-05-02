JEMPOL, May 2 — The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, yesterday expressed his appreciation for the support shown by various parties.

His Royal Highness conveyed his gratitude when meeting supporters at the compound of the Tuanku Muhriz Mosque in Bandar Seri Jempol.

Earlier, Tuanku Muhriz, accompanied by his sons, Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin and Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin, performed solat hajat with about 1,500 congregants at the mosque.

After the prayers, His Royal Highness presented contributions to children and attended a luncheon before receiving a memorandum from Pertubuhan Otai Reformasi Negeri Sembilan (Profansi) president Muhamad Kamel Yassin.

“Thank you,” he said briefly to the group of supporters gathered at the mosque compound before departing.

Meanwhile, supporters group secretariat chief, Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharuddin, said 12 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were present at the mosque as a show of support and loyalty to Tuanku Muhriz.

“The spirit shown proves that we stand firmly with Tuanku and this state. The presence of 12 NGOs today is also a positive initiative in expressing support,” he told reporters here.

He also expressed hope that any ongoing issues would be resolved prudently to ensure continued harmony in the state and the well-being of its people.

Since yesterday, several NGOs have reportedly come forward to pledge their support and loyalty to Tuanku Muhriz through the submission of memoranda following recent developments related to governance issues in the state. — Bernama