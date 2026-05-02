KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — A local man and a foreign woman were arrested last night in Petaling Jaya after the car they were travelling in rammed into another vehicle while trying to flee a police checkpoint.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said a search of the suspects’ car also revealed 17 transparent packets containing suspected drugs, weighing around 16 grammes.

He said a report was received at 9.08 pm about a patrol car chasing a Proton Preve along the New Klang Valley Expressway, near the Subang Toll Plaza exit heading towards Shah Alam, after the vehicle had tried to evade inspection.

“The 45-year-old male suspect drove dangerously, entered the Subang Jaya intersection, and crashed into a black BMW at the traffic lights on Persiaran Tujuan in Subang Jaya, before police finally managed to apprehend him at the scene,” Shamsudin said in a statement today.

He added that the male suspect has 21 past criminal and drug-related records, while the female suspect has no prior record.

“The male suspect tested positive for methamphetamine. Both suspects have been remanded for three days, until May 4,” he said.

Shamsudin added that the investigation is being carried out under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a civil servant in the discharge of their duties, Sections 12(2) and Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug possession, and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward to the nearest police station or to contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters’ operations room at 03-79662222. — Bernama