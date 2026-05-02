KOTA BHARU, May 2 — Two suspects have been arrested to assist in investigations into the discovery of the body of a 19-year-old woman with 61 stab wounds near a paddy field in Kampung Simah, Ketereh, here, yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, when contacted last night, confirmed the arrest.

“Police have identified the main suspects,” he said briefly.

Bernama was informed that further details on the arrests would be released soon.

He was reported to have said in a statement that initial investigations found the victim was believed to have been killed elsewhere before her body was dumped at the location, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama