MELAKA, May 2 — Police detained four male students to assist in the investigation into a bullying case involving a resident at an orphanage in Tanjung Kling, here.

Melaka Police Chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said police received a report on April 29 at about 7.11 pm from the victim’s mother, who alleged that her son, a student residing at Rumah Anak Yatim Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Al Haj Pantai Puteri, had been bullied by senior students known to him.

He said the victim was believed to have been assaulted, kicked, had his head submerged into a bucket filled with water, and dragged across the toilet floor by the suspects.

“Following the report, a team of officers and personnel from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Melaka Tengah District Police Headquarters detained four male students aged between 15 and 16 on April 30 at about 3.45 pm,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, all the suspects are secondary school students with no prior records, and urine screening tests returned negative results.

Dzulkhairi said all four suspects were released on police bail after their statements were recorded to assist further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 507B of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to three years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, he advised the public not to speculate or spread unverified information regarding the case.

Police also urged the public to seek verification from authorities before sharing any information on social media and assured that they remain committed to ensuring public safety and order at all times. — Bernama