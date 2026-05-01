GEORGE TOWN, May 1 — Penang has been selected to participate in the Indian government’s initiative for a transnational Indian Ocean maritime Unesco listing.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the initiative involves 17 countries around the Indian Ocean, including Malaysia.

He said that once Malaysia was selected to be part of the initiative, it had to decide which state would participate.

“I’m happy to note that the Tourism Ministry has sent a letter to inform that Penang has been selected as the participant in this Indian government initiative for a transnational Indian Ocean maritime listing,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Indian Heritage Gallery and Cultural Centre at Beach Street here.

He said the maritime aspect of the Indian Ocean is not the sole prerogative of the Indian subcontinent.

“The influence of Indian Ocean maritime activities extends across many countries in the region. That is why, 1,000 years ago, Raja Chulan travelled through the Indian Ocean,” he said.

Chow said state executive councillor for tourism and creative economy Wong Hon Wai has been given the mandate to lead the initiative in Penang.

“I believe we will involve all stakeholders, particularly those within the Unesco World Heritage Site,” he said.

He added that the state will identify specific locations to be included in the transnational Indian Ocean maritime Unesco listing initiative through engagement with stakeholders.

Earlier, Chow said Penang has a museum enactment to ensure only establishments that qualify can be labelled as museums.

He said this follows a rise in places using the term “museum” despite not meeting the required criteria.

“These are tourist attractions, so the state needs to ensure only places that meet the criteria can be labelled as museums.

“We are the only state in Malaysia to have a state museum enactment,” he said.