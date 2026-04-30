SEPANG, April 30 — A housewife pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of making false content relating to fuel price increases in the country via social media.

Siti Nor Sayikilla Mohd Azhar, 31, is accused of knowingly creating and initiating the transmission of false communications on March 31 with intent to annoy others, using @cek_apple95 account on Threads.

According to the charge sheet, the post was detected by an officer from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the same day.

She is charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both, as well as an additional fine of RM5,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

The court allowed Siti Nor Sayikilla bail of RM4,000 in one surety and set June 4 for mention and document submission. — Bernama