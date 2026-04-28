KOTA KINABALU, April 28 — The Sabah state government has been urged to take proactive measures to manage the crocodile population in Sungai Kinabatangan and reduce risks to local residents, particularly fishermen.

Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN-Lamag) proposed managing the crocodile population through relocation or culling in specific cases and permitting culling without a permit when absolutely necessary.

“It is also recommended that the state government conduct regular monitoring of crocodile populations in high-risk areas to enable early intervention before untoward incidents occur and establish a dedicated task force to address complaints promptly and effectively.

“These steps are essential to safeguard residents and reduce the risk of life-threatening incidents,” he said during his debate on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s Address at the State Assembly sitting yesterday.

The assemblyman said that while Sungai Kinabatangan is known for its natural beauty and biodiversity, crocodiles present an ongoing safety risk to those who depend on the river for their livelihood.

In another matter, Mohd Ismail suggested that the state government construct a water treatment plant as a long-term solution to the persistent supply issues in Kinabatangan, particularly in the Lamag area.

Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin (UPKO-Moyog), in his debate, urged the government to expedite the re-approval of the Kampung Moyog Water Treatment Plant (LRA) project, emphasising it should be prioritised to address local water issues.

He said the LRA project, initially approved at RM40 million, was delayed after the original consultant withdrew. The new consultant has confirmed that the original budget is now insufficient.

The State Legislative Assembly sitting continues today. — Bernama