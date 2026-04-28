PUTRAJAYA, April 28 — Former aide to Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Chai Jin Shern, also known as James Chai, arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today to give his statement over a RM1.11 billion government-backed semiconductor project.

According to the New Straits Times, Chai arrived at MACC headquarters at 9.59am.

Chai is currently based in London and was seen dressed in a white shirt, seated in the passenger seat of a white Proton Persona before entering the building accompanied by several individuals.

He arrived in a white Proton Persona accompanied by his lawyer, according to Utusan Malaysia.

On April 1, MACC said Chai had been identified as a person of interest to assist in its investigation.

The commission had earlier issued a notice to trace him on March 4, before receiving a letter dated March 9 from his lawyers stating that he was unable to attend for questioning due to travel costs and work commitments.

MACC later responded on March 13, granting an extension for him to appear on March 31. However, he again did not confirm his attendance.

Following this, MACC issued another letter on April 1 requiring him to appear within two weeks.

On February 12, MACC received a report on alleged misappropriation involving RM1.11 billion in investment funds linked to a former senior minister.

Earlier reports said MACC had recorded statements from 17 witnesses, including officials from the Ministry of Economy and agencies such as the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida).