KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s former senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin has failed in his attempt to transfer his corruption case from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

According to The Edge, Judge Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin ruled on Tuesday that Shamsul had not met the legal threshold required to justify the transfer.

“As the law is settled on this issue, I see no reason to depart from established judicial precedence, some of which are binding,” she said.

Shamsul’s counsel Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad and deputy public prosecutor Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan had previously made submissions on the matter earlier this month.

Shamsul is facing five charges under Section 17 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act for allegedly receiving cash from businessman Albert Tei Jiann Chieng in relation to matters involving his principal. The charges are read together with Sections 19(1) and 50(1) of the same Act.