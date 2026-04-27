KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the new Huawei AI Lab and Innovation Centre in The Exhange 106 at TRX Kuala Lumpur today.

He also congratulated the Chinese tech company on their 25th year anniversary in Malaysia while also thanking them for their continuous confidence and support for Malaysia.

“The training, the exposure, the facilities shared, I think is symbolises the real partnership between us.

“25 years ago, Huawei arrived here in Malaysia, where only a small share of people had access to the internet and today, look at the young students, energetic, very—I should say—very enthusiastic in searching for more information and willing to absorb as much as possible.

“So Huawei, you have a task: not only to all the experts, but also the young students who have this great desire to excel,” Anwar said.

The new 13,638 square feet centre is set to serve the whole Huawei Asia Pacific region and it will also act as a space to demonstrate Huawei’s latest solutions and use cases for digital and energy transformation.

It also aims to encourage wider and deeper collaboration on Innovation and ecosystem among Huawei, its customers and industry partners while also enabling closer engagements between industry, research and development and education stakeholders to train more Malaysian AI talents.

Also at the launch were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil as well as government chief secretary Tan Sri Haji Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Finance Ministry treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

Anwar and the other delegates were also treated to a private tour of the centre, where they demonstrated AI applications for Government and Education scenarios as well as leading computer infrastructure.

Huawei also demonstrated its latest Watch FIT 5 Series, a world first for the study of diabetes risks and will be introduced to the Malaysian market in May this year.

Huawei has been in Malaysia since 2001 with the company registered as Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

It has over 4,000 employees in Malaysia with localisation rates of over 80 per cent.

The company also currently has 11 shared service centres in Malaysia including the Malaysia Global Service Resource Centre and Malaysia Technical Assistance Centre.

Huawei Asia Pacific regional headquarters is also located in Malaysia, overseeing operations in over 30 countries and regions.