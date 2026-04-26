PUTRAJAYA, April 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight announced a contribution of RM100,000 to the Sekolah Seri Puteri (SSP) orchestra, known as the Seri Puteri Symphonic Winds Orchestra (SPWinds).

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, stated that the contribution serves as a mark of support and encouragement for the group to carry out programmes and activities that contribute to student development through artistic excellence.

“An extraordinary performance... this (contribution) is to encourage the children,” he told reporters briefly after spending time to watch the performance “Winds of Glory: AM:PM Amir Masdi and SP Winds in Concert” here.

Earlier, Anwar – who arrived at 8:00 pm accompanied by Ministry of Education Secretary-General Datuk Dr. Aminuddin Hassim – spent nearly two hours at the Plenary Hall, Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), with approximately 1,000 spectators witnessing a high-energy collaboration between local artist Amir Masdi and the SPWinds orchestra.

The concert serves not only as a platform to expose SPWinds to professional music standards but is also a crucial step in their preparations for the 2026 World Music Contest (WMC) in the Netherlands this July.

Organised by the SPWinds Parental Support Group (KSIB) under the Sekolah Seri Puteri Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG), the charity concert also aimed to raise funds for their upcoming trip to the Netherlands.

The SPWinds orchestra previously brought honor to the nation on the international stage by clinching the Gold Award at the 11th World Orchestra Festival held in Vienna, Austria, from July 23 to 26 last year. — Bernama