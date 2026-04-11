PUTRAJAYA, April 11 — Malaysia strongly condemns the decision by Israel to approve the construction of 34 new illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry also known as Wisma Putra said Malaysia stresses that the continued expansion of settlements constitutes a violation of international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions including the Fourth Geneva Convention and Resolution 2334 (2016).

The ministry said this also represents an attempt to alter the demographic composition of the Palestinian Territory.

“Malaysia urges the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take decisive action to ensure accountability and compel compliance with international law,” the statement said.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia reaffirms its principled support for the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. — Bernama