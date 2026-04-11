KAMPAR, April 11 — The government is stepping up various strategic measures to ensure that house officers trained in the country continue to serve in the public healthcare system, following the latest intake which filled only about 10 per cent of national vacancies.

Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the situation reflects a serious challenge in maintaining the continuity of the medical workforce, particularly amid rising demand for public healthcare services.

He said the government takes the matter seriously and has introduced various initiatives, including improving working conditions and welfare, to encourage medical personnel to remain in service.

“The government is currently actively implementing various improvements, including enhancing healthcare facilities and other measures that enable them to remain in the health service.

“In the context of doctors, for example, when they pursue medical studies, they are bound by the requirement to serve the government,” he said after launching the Madani Adopted Village and School Programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kota Bharu here today.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan acknowledged that the main challenge lies in overseas job opportunities offering higher salaries and more competitive career packages.

“We cannot deny that overseas offers in terms of salary and facilities are more attractive, but what is more important is the spirit of serving the country.

“The elements of nationalism and social responsibility must continue to be nurtured because if we have a strong sense of nationalism and a desire to help the people and the country, I believe this issue can be addressed more effectively,” he said, adding that the government also respects individuals’ right to choose their career path, including working abroad. — Bernama