JOHOR BAHRU, April 11 — The Immigration Department (JIM) arrested 21 foreign nationals for various offences in a raid on two massage and reflexology premises in the district at 3pm last Thursday.

Johor Immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said that based on intelligence and public information, all 12 women and seven men from Myanmar, as well as two women from China, believed to be masseuses aged between 18 and 41, were detained.

“Both premises are believed to have employed foreign nationals without valid documents and to have misused social visit passes. The premises manager, a local citizen, was also arrested,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rusdi said all those detained have been placed at the Setia Tropika Immigration Depot for further investigation. — Bernama