KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad reportedly expects traffic on the country’s major highways to remain heavy until late tonight as people travel back to their hometowns for Aidilfitri.

Its senior general manager of operations Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz said daily traffic still exceeded two million vehicles despite a slight drop from the previous day, according to a report in Berita Harian.

“PLUS expects the same trend to continue today until late at night, as tomorrow is Aidilfitri,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly said that accidents have been handled quickly through cooperation between PLUS, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Traffic monitoring and dispersal are reportedly being carried out at identified hotspots, with Emergency Response Teams stationed at strategic locations along highways to respond swiftly to incidents.

Motorists were advised to plan their journeys in advance and check real-time updates via social media and the MyPLUS-TTA application to avoid congestion.