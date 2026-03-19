KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Pos Malaysia has announced a significant new fuel surcharge of up to 40 per cent for international shipments and 15 per cent for key domestic services, citing the dramatic spike in transportation costs.

The move comes ahead of the government's latest weekly fuel price update, which saw commercial diesel prices in Peninsular Malaysia soar to a record high.

Globally, crude oil prices are now trading over US$107 a barrel, up from US$70 before the start of the US-Iran war.

Effective from March 18 until March 29, the national postal service will impose a 40 per cent fuel surcharge on all international shipments, including its popular Express Mail Service (EMS), Air Parcel, and Small Packet services.

For domestic routes, a 15 per cent surcharge will be added to the existing domestic fuel surcharge.

This will affect shipments between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah/Sarawak, as well as between the two East Malaysian states, impacting services such as Pos Laju Prepaid.

Pos Malaysia said that its fuel surcharge rates will be dynamic, with reviews scheduled every Friday to reflect current market conditions.

The next update is scheduled for March 27.

Customers are advised to check the latest surcharge rates on the official Pos Malaysia website before posting their items.