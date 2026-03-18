KOTA KINABALU, March 18 — The Sabah State Government has announced that an additional public holiday will be observed in conjunction with this year’s Aidilfitri celebration, subject to the official date of the first day of Syawal.

According to a State Government Gazette issued today, Governor Tun Musa Aman has declared Friday (March 20) as an additional public holiday if Aidilfitri falls on Saturday (March 21).

The gazette also stated that if Aidilfitri is instead declared on Friday, the replacement public holiday will be observed on Monday (March 23).

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a similar arrangement for additional Aidilfitri public holidays nationwide to facilitate travel and planning for the public. — Bernama