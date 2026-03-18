KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Traffic from the Klang Valley heading to the east coast began to build up this morning as travellers started returning to their hometowns ahead of Aidilfitri.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said congestion was reported between Gombak and Genting Sempah, as well as from Bukit Tinggi to Lentang.

Traffic flow to the north and south remained smooth, with only minor congestion reported between Bandar Baharu and Jawi due to a broken-down lorry.

“LLM expects traffic volume to increase further from midday following the 50 per cent toll discount, which began at midnight and will run until 11.59 pm tomorrow,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Motorists have been urged to adhere to speed limits and maintain a safe following distance throughout their journey.

Road users are also encouraged to plan their trips by referring to the Travel Time Advisory (TTA) schedule via the MyPLUS-TTA app, as well as to obtain the latest traffic updates through the toll-free PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000, the X account @plustrafik, or LLM’s hotline at 1-800-88-7752 and its X account @llmtrafik. — Bernama