KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has outlined the key variables that dictate domestic fuel prices following recent market volatility.

From Middle Eastern tensions to the economic impact of cross-border smuggling, several global and local factors determine the cost at the pump.

Fuel costs are primarily determined by the global market, which is governed by the laws of supply and demand, MoF said.

Geopolitical conflicts, particularly those currently occurring in the Middle East, frequently lead to disruptions in the world’s oil supply.

When global supply falls while demand remains constant or increases, prices inevitably rise on a worldwide scale, directly impacting the domestic market.

The producer-importer dynamic

A common point of confusion regarding fuel pricing is Malaysia’s status as an oil producer.

MoF explained that while the nation extracts significant amounts of crude oil, it remains a major importer of specific crude grades and various refined petroleum products required for domestic consumption.

This dual status means the Malaysian economy remains exposed to the same international price fluctuations that affect non-oil-producing countries.

The risk of ‘leakages’ and smuggling

A significant challenge identified by MOF is the risk of "leakages," a term referring to large-scale fuel smuggling.

When petrol prices in Malaysia are kept significantly lower than those in neighbouring countries through heavy subsidies, a massive financial incentive is created for illegal cross-border trade.

These leakages result in Malaysian tax resources, intended to benefit local citizens, being diverted to subsidise fuel in foreign markets.

The current strategy of "price streamlining" is aimed at addressing these systemic risks. By adjusting domestic rates to align more closely with market realities, the government seeks to:

Reduce smuggling incentives: Narrowing the price gap with regional neighbours makes cross-border smuggling less profitable.

Secure national supply: Maintaining market-aligned pricing helps ensure a consistent and uninterrupted fuel supply for the local population.

Protect the Treasury: Resources previously lost to leakages can be better directed toward targeted assistance programmes for those in need.

MOF maintains that while global market forces remain outside of national control, price streamlining is a necessary tool to protect the integrity of the subsidy system and ensure long-term energy security for the country.