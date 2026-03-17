MELAKA, March 17 — The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has allocated RM300,000 to implement the Juadah Ramadan Madani: Frontline Appreciation initiative, as a sincere gesture and gift from the Prime Minister to frontline personnel dedicated to their duties during this holy month.

The Prime Minister’s political secretary, Chan Ming Kai, said Melaka was the final state in the series of iftar package distributions carried out today, with 650 police officers and personnel being the recipients.

“We are reaching out to these frontline workers because even during Ramadan they must continue their duties, and some have to break their fast while on duty,” he said when met by reporters after the distribution at the Melaka contingent police headquarters today.

Also present were the director of the Implementation Coordination Unit, Prime Minister’s Department, Mohd Shahrul Shari, and Melaka police management department head Supt Nik Abdul Halim Nik Mat.

Chan said the small contribution is hoped to serve as a token of appreciation for the sacrifices of the nation’s frontline personnel, who always stand firm in defending the country’s peace and sovereignty. — Bernama